Lindor went 2-for-5 with a solo home run, double, an additional run and three strikeouts in a 4-0 win over San Diego on Saturday.

Lindor's fifth-inning home run doubled New York's lead to 2-0 and he later scored an insurance run after doubling in the ninth. This was Lindor's eighth straight game with a hit as he's gone 14-for-25 in that stretch and raised his average from .182 to .222.