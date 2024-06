Lindor went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run, a hit-by-pitch and a stolen base in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Cubs.

Lindor opened the scoring with his third-inning blast. The shortstop has been showcasing all of his skills in June, going 21-for-76 (.276) with four homers, five steals and 10 RBI over 19 contests this month. It's a strong turnaround for the 30-year-old, who is slashing .241/.310/.433 with 13 homers, 39 RBI, 49 runs scored, 20 doubles and 13 steals through 76 games overall.