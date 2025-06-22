Lindor went 2-for-5 with a home run, a double and three RBI in Saturday's 11-4 win over the Phillies.

Lindor smacked a solo home run in the third inning and narrowly missed another on a two-run double in the sixth. It was a much-needed breakout for the shortstop, who had been mired in an 0-for-18 slump over his previous five games. For the season, he's slashing .267/.340/.463 with 15 homers, 41 RBI, 48 runs scored and 13 steals across 341 plate appearances.