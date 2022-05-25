Lindor went 2-for-6 with a home run, triple, two runs and six RBI in a 13-12 loss to San Francisco on Tuesday.

Lindor got going late with a sacrifice fly in the fifth inning, a two-run homer in the seventh and a bases-clearing triple followed by a run in a seven-run eighth. It was the 28-year-old's third multi-hit outing in his last six and his first with multiple extra-base hits since a two-homer game on April 15. The excellent performance raises Lindor's slash line to .244/.333/.419 with seven home runs, 30 runs and 32 RBI.