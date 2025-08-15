Lindor went 3-for-4 with a solo home run, an additional run scored and a stolen base during Thursday's 4-3 loss to Atlanta.

Lindor flashed his speed and power during Thursday's loss, launching his 22nd homer of the campaign and his 19th stolen base. He's now logged back-to-back multi-hit games after enduring a 1-for-23 (.043) stretch at the plate. The 31-year-old shortstop is slashing .249/.320/.435 in 540 plate appearances this season.