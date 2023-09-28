Lindor went 4-for-7 with two walks, three home runs and six RBI across both games of Wednesday's doubleheader split with the Marlins.

The shortstop took Braxton Garrett deep for a two-run shot in the matinee as the Mets romped to an 11-2 victory before accounting for his team's only offense in the nightcap with solo shots off Johnny Cueto in the second and fourth innings. The power display has given Lindor his first 30-homer season since 2019 as well as his first career 30-30 campaign, and he needs just four more RBI over New York's final four games to add his second straight 100-RBI season to his ledger as well.