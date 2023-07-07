Lindor went 5-for-5 with a solo home run, two additional runs scored and two triples in Thursday's 9-0 win over the Diamondbacks.

Lindor racked up 12 total bases, though he fell a double short of the cycle after logging his second single of the game in the eighth inning. He'd posted four multi-hit efforts while batting. 268 over the previous 16 contests, but this was a career-best five-hit game for the shortstop. For the season, the 29-year-old is up to a .233/.316/.472 slash line with 18 homers, 57 RBI, 54 runs scored and 11 stolen bases through 87 contests.