Lindor went 2-for-5 with a double, a home run, two total runs and five total RBI in Monday's 11-1 rout of the Astros.

Lindor had two big hits in the contest, belting a three-run homer to right field in the third inning and knocking a two-run double in the ninth. The five RBI were the second-most he has notched this season, trailing just his seven-RBI performance against Oakland in mid-April. Lindor has homered in two straight contests following a rough six-game stretch during which he went 1-for-17 with six strikeouts.