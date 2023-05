Lindor went 1-for-3 with a walk and a solo home run in Tuesday's 2-0 win over the Phillies.

The shortstop took Ranger Suarez deep in the fourth inning, giving Kodai Senga and the Mets bullpen all the offense they would need on the night. Lindor has gone yard three times in the last four games, giving him 10 homers in 55 games, but his slash line remains a disappointing .227/.299/.435.