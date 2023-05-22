Lindor went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in the second game of Sunday's doubleheader sweep of the Guardians.
After going 0-for-4 in the matinee, the shortstop got some revenge against his former club in the nightcap by spoiling Shane Bieber's shutout bid with a blast to left-center field in the sixth inning. Lindor is picking up the pace at the plate, and over the last 15 games he's slashing .277/.309/.431 with two of his seven homers on the year.
