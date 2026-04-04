Lindor went 2-for-4 with a walk, a stolen base and two runs scored in Friday's 10-3 win over the Giants.

Lindor had gone 0-for-9 with four walks over his previous three games. He's had a good eye so far, posting a 10:5 BB:K through eight contests, but the shortstop is batting just .185 after his second multi-hit game of the year. Slow starts are nothing new for Lindor, so fantasy managers should continue to have patience until he's able to get things to click. As long as Lindor continues to rack up steals, he has 30-30 potential while also being in a good position as the leadoff hitter for a talented lineup.