Lindor went 2-for-4 with a walk, a home run, two runs scored and three RBI in Wednesday's 7-3 win over Atlanta.

After going 2-for-16 over his prior five games, Lindor showed another flicker of his Cleveland form. The shortstop has yet to put together a sustained hot streak for the Mets but June has been his best month so far, as he's slashing .256/.337/.500 through 23 games with five of his nine homers on the season.