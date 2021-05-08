Lindor went 2-for-5 with a two-run home run and a second run scored in Friday's 5-4 extra-inning win over the Diamondbacks.

The shortstop finally seems to be getting comfortable in his new uniform. Lindor's seventh-inning blast off Caleb Smith tied the game at 4-4 and was his first homer this season at Citi Field, and his second of the year. While he only sports a .549 OPS through 27 games, his 16:15 BB:K indicates his All-Star skill set is still intact, and the 27-year-old still has plenty of time to catch fire and put up his usual numbers.