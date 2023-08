Mets manager Buck Showalter said Saturday that Lindor's (side) MRI returned "pretty good news," Tim Britton of The Athletic reports.

Lindor has already been left out of the Mets' lineup for Game 1 of Saturday's doubleheader, but Showalter noted the shortstop could still be available for the nightcap. Lindor is slashing .270/.375/.427 with three homers and nine RBI since the All-Star break.