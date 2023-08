Lindor went 4-for-5 with one double, one RBI, three runs scored and one steal in Saturday's 13-2 victory over the Cardinals.

Lindor extended his hit streak to six games Saturday, tallying four hits and scoring thrice. One of his three runs scored came in the first inning when he stole home on Miles Mikolas. Over his last 19 appearances, Lindor is batting 28-for-74 (.378) with 17 runs scored, 13 RBI and four stolen bases.