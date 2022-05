Lindor went 1-for-2 with two walks, three runs scored, an RBI and a stolen base in Friday's 8-6 win over the Phillies.

The shortstop has both hit safely and crossed the plate in five straight games. The performance extended a hot streak that has seen Lindor hit .364 (12-for-33) over his last nine contests. Over that span, he tallied two of his eight homers and two of his six steals and also added 12 RBI and 13 runs.