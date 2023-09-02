Lindor went 1-for-4 with a run scored and a stolen base in Friday's 2-1 win over the Mariners.

The shortstop scored the winning run in the bottom of the eighth inning, poking a leadoff single before stealing his 25th bag of the season and coming home on a Daniel Vogelbach hit. Lindor has now tied his career high in stolen bases, a mark he initial set in 2018 with Cleveland, and since the beginning of August he's slashing .303/.367/.440 with three homers, eight steals, 14 RBI and 21 runs in 28 games.