Lindor and the Mets reached a one-year, $22.3 million deal Friday, avoiding arbitration, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports.
Lindor was acquired by the Mets on Jan. 7, and he won't require an arbiter with his new club after agreeing to terms on a one-year deal Friday. With a deal in place for his final year of arbitration, the two sides will now presumably begin working on a long-term deal for the star shortstop. Lindor's marks were down during the abbreviated 2020 season, posting a career-worst .750 OPS with eight home runs and 27 RBI while appearing in all 60 games.
