Lindor (toe) isn't viewed as a candidate for a trip to the injured list, Will Sammon of the Athletic reports.

The All-Star shortstop was plunked by a Tony Gonsolin slider Wednesday that broke the pinkie toe on his right foot, and pain tolerance will determine how quickly Lindor can get back on the field. "I think it's going to be a nagging thing," he said before Thursday's game. "It's a bone; it's a broken bone. I think it takes six weeks for a bone to be fully healed." Luisangel Acuna got the start at shortstop Thursday and should hold down the starting job until Lindor is ready to return. Mets manager Carlos Mendoza indicated Lindor wasn't able to pinch hit Thursday, but it's not clear if that was simply a precaution, or if he will need multiple days off before getting back into the lineup.