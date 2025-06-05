Lindor is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Dodgers.

As Anthony DiComo of MLB.com notes, Lindor looked to be in considerable pain after being hit in the foot by a pitch in Wednesday's 6-1 win in the top of the first inning, but he ended up staying in the game while finishing the night 0-for-4 with a run. The Mets haven't indicated that Lindor is still hurting a day later, but the veteran shortstop will nonetheless receive just his second day off of the season in any case. Luisangel Acuna will fill in for Lindor at shortstop.