Lindor (hand) played four innings while making his spring debut in Sunday's Grapefruit League game against the Blue Jays, but afterwards he wouldn't yet commit to being ready for Opening Day despite saying that he has "checked every single box," Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

The 32-year-old went 1-for-3 with a run scored and a strikeout while playing his four scheduled innings at shortstop in his first game action since undergoing surgery in mid-February to repair a fractured hamate bone in his left hand. Lindor will continue ramping up toward playing a full game, and he certainly appears to be trending toward being available for the start of the regular season, even though that's not yet official.