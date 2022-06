Lindor (finger) is not in Thursday's lineup against the Dodgers but is hoping to return Friday, Tim Britton of The Athletic reports.

Lindor shut his hotel door on his right middle finger and has significant swelling. Even so, it sounds as if he will avoid a stint on the injured list. Luis Guillorme will shift over to shortstop and hit third in Lindor's absence, while J.D. Davis enters the lineup as the designated hitter and will hit eighth.