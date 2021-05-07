Lindor went 1-for-3 with three walks and a run scored in Thursday's win over the Cardinals.

The shortstop had gone 0-for-23 over his prior six games, but Lindor snapped his slump while adding value with his batting eye. He hasn't lived up to his huge contract extension yet, slashing .163/.297/.207 with one homer and zero steals in 26 games, but Thursday's performance could be a sign he's coming around.