Lindor went 2-for-4 with a walk and two runs scored in Wednesday's 5-1 win over the Phillies.

A new team and the pressure of a big contract extension might have contributed to Lindor's sluggish start to the year, but the 27-year-old appears to be finding his stroke at the plate. He's still only batting ,222 (6-for-27) through eight games, but a stellar 7:2 BB:K has fueled his .389 OBP, and it seems only a matter of time before he breaks out.