Lindor went 4-for-4 with a home run, an additional RBI and a stolen base in Thursday's 3-2 win against Arizona.
Lindor suffered a swollen finger on a bunt attempt during a game Tuesday, but the issue hasn't caused him to miss any time and certainly didn't seem to impact his swing Thursday. The shortstop collected his second four-hit game of the season, which was highlighted by a 431-foot solo homer in the third inning. Lindor is still batting just .225 on the campaign, but he's hit safely in nine straight contests and has posted a .375 batting average, two homers, four doubles and six RBI over that span.
