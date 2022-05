Lindor went 2-for-3 with a triple, a walk, three RBI and two runs in Saturday's 8-2 win over the Phillies.

After seeing his on-base streak come to an end in the second game of the Mets' May 21 doubleheader with the Rockies, Lindor has resumed raking at the dish. Over the six games that have followed, he's slashed .455/.500/1.000 with six extra-base hits, 14 RBI, 10 runs and a stolen base. He'll be in the lineup for Sunday's series finale, playing shortstop and batting third.