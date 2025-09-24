Lindor went 2-for-5 with a solo homer and three RBI in Tuesday's win over the Cubs.

Lindor opened up the game with a leadoff home run versus Cade Horton and later plated additional runs in the fifth and sixth. Tuesday was Lindor's first game with multiple RBI since August 29 and he's now recorded a hit in 11 straight games, including homers in back-to-back. Lindor is one home run away from achieving the 30-homer mark for a third straight season and he's now up to 83 RBI and 113 runs in 2025.