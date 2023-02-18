Lindor had been dealing with discomfort dating back to August of 2021, but he's feeling better after undergoing an appendectomy in October, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports.

The discomfort evidently wasn't a major issue, though it reached a new level at the tail end of last season. Lindor's 125 wRC+ in September and October was a near match for his 128 mark over the rest of the year, so it doesn't look as though the pain showed up in his stats. It's possible that putting the problem behind him allows for even better numbers going forward, but it would probably be unwise to expect a significant different.