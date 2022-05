Lindor went 1-for-4 with a walk and a solo home run in Sunday's loss to the Mariners.

He took Robbie Ray deep in the first inning to get the Mets on the board. Lindor is having a rough May, going 8-for-53 (.151) through 14 games, but he's stayed productive with two of his six homers on the year, one steal, seven runs and eight RBI.