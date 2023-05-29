Lindor went 1-for-5 with a solo home run in Sunday's 11-10 loss to the Rockies.

Lindor is getting his power back on track with three homers in his last seven contests following an 11-game spell between long balls. The shortstop has shown little else beyond some power lately, going 6-for-30 (.200) over his last seven games. For the season, he's at a .225/.295/.423 slash line with nine homers, 39 RBI, 32 runs scored and four stolen bases through 54 contests.

