Lindor went 3-for-4 with two doubles, two runs scored and two RBI in Wednesday's loss to the Brewers.

The shortstop put together his best performance on the young season, as he'd gone just 2-for-18 in the six games prior. Lindor is still looking for his first home run and first steal of 2023, but the counting stats will come as he continues to hit in the heart of the Mets' order.