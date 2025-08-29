Lindor went 3-for-5 with one run scored in Thursday's 7-4 loss to the Marlins.

This was Lindor's 10th multi-hit effort in his last 15 games, a span in which he's batting .455 (30-for-66). All three of his hits were singles Thursday, and he has a modest nine extra-base hits (four home runs, five doubles) during that hot stretch. The shortstop is up to a .269/.336/.457 slash line with 25 homers, 27 doubles, 24 stolen bases, 73 RBI and 91 runs scored over 132 contests this season.