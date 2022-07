Lindor went 3-for-4 with a solo home run and an additional RBI in Saturday's 4-0 win against the Marlins.

Lindor singled home a run in the third inning and slammed a 424-foot solo homer in the eighth. He finished with his fourth three-hit performance of the campaign and notched his first long ball of the second half. Lindor has hit safely in 17 of his past 18 contests and is slashing .329/.395/.575 with four homers, 12 RBI and a stolen base over that span.