Lindor went 1-for-4 with a solo home run, a walk and a second run scored in Thursday's 8-5 win over the Cubs.

Lindor went deep for the third time in his last four games, and he's now at 30 homers on the year. The shortstop has dazzled over the last couple of weeks, going 16-for-52 (.308) with six extra-base hits, seven RBI and three stolen bases in that span. He's now reached the 30-homer mark in three straight years and six times in his career. Lindor has added a .267/.343/.462 slash line with 31 steals, 84 RBI and 115 runs scored over 157 games, making this his second career 30-30 campaign.