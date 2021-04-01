Lindor agreed to a 10-year, $341 million contract extension with the Mets on Wednesday. Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

The two sides appeared to be at a standstill in talks with Lindor's Opening Day deadline for negotiations fast approaching, but an agreement was reached late Wednesday night. The total value of the contract is $1 million more than the extension signed by Fernando Tatis earlier this offseason, though Lindor's annual value is much higher. According to Joel Sherman of the New York Post, the contract contains no opt-outs and a partial no-trade clause, so Lindor is essentially locked in with the Mets through his age-38 season. He'll make his debut for New York on Thursday at Washington after posting a .370/.433/.630 slash line over 60 plate appearances during spring training.