Lindor went 1-for-3 with two walks, a stolen base and a run in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Rangers in 10 innings.

Lindor's seventh-inning base knock extended his hitting streak to four games, but he's still struggled on the whole so far in September, slashing .196/.356/.304 through 13 contests. He's remained active as runner when he's reached base, however, with his stolen base in Sunday's contest locking up the second 30-steal campaign of his career. Lindor should continue to play on an everyday basis over the final two weeks of the season as the Mets look to stave off the Giants, Diamondbacks, Reds and Cardinals for the final wild-card spot in the National League.