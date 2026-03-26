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Lindor (hand) is starting at shortstop and batting leadoff in Thursday's opener against the Pirates.

Lindor is just six weeks removed from hamate bone surgery but is ready to roll for Opening Day after playing five Grapefruit League games. Power can sometimes be slow to come back after this type of procedure, but fantasy managers will nonetheless want to have Lindor locked and loaded into their lineups.

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