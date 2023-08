Lindor was scratched from the Mets' lineup ahead of Friday's game against Atlanta, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.

There is no word yet on why Lindor was taken out of New York's lineup, but the Mets should provide an explanation relatively soon. Lindor is slashing .375/.459/.531 since the beginning of August, and Friday will mark the first time he's missed a game all season. Jonathan Arauz will fill in at shortstop and bat ninth.