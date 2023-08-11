Lindor will undergo an MRI on Saturday after being scratched from Friday's lineup against Atlanta with right side soreness, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.

Lindor had played every game so far this season, so it figured to be a potentially significant injury to keep him out of action Friday. Whether he will require a stint on the injured list will be determined after the imaging is done, but any sort of side injury has the possibility of causing a multi-week absence. Jonathan Arauz is covering shortstop in Lindor's absence Friday.