Lindor is starting at shortstop and hitting third in Sunday's game against the Nationals.

Lindor has hit exclusively from the second spot in the order prior to Sunday's game. However, the team shifted their lineup a bit, with Pete Alonso rising from the cleanup spot to second and Lindor shifting down one spot. Despite a potent lineup on paper, the Mets have averaged only 3.3 runs per game this season -- second-worst in the league -- so manager Luis Rojas may be looking to jumpstart the offense.