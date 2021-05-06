Lindor won't be in the lineup for Game 2 of Wednesday's doubleheader at St. Louis, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.
The 27-year-old went 0-for-3 during the matinee to extend his hitless streak to 23 at-bats over the past six games, so he'll head to the bench for the first time this season. Jonathan Villar will start at shortstop in Lindor's place for the nightcap.
