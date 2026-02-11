Mets manager Carlos Mendoza said that Lindor will undergo right hamate bone surgery Wednesday, Will Sammon of The Athletic reports.

President of baseball operations David Stearns noted Tuesday that surgery for Lindor was a possibility, and it's now confirmed that the shortstop will be going under the knife. Rehab is expected to take six weeks, and while the Mets are optimistic Lindor will be ready for Opening Day, it's hardly a sure thing. If Lindor needs to miss time, the Mets could shift Bo Bichette over to shortstop and install Brett Baty at third base.