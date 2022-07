Lindor went 1-for-5 with a three-run home run and a second run scored in Wednesday's 7-3 win over Atlanta.

His third-inning blast off Charlie Morton gave the Mets a 4-0 lead and proved to be the game-winning hit. Lindor has hit safely in seven straight games and gone yard in three of the last six, boosting his slash line on the year to .244/.317/.433 with 16 homers, nine steals, 52 runs and 64 RBI through 88 contests.