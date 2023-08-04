Lindor went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Thursday's loss to the Royals.

He spoiled a combined shutout bid for the Kansas City staff by taking Jonathan Heasley deep in the ninth inning. It's Lindor's third homer in the last five games, and over his last 11 contests he's batting .310 (13-for-42). The 29-year-old's hot streak comes too late to save the Mets' season, but maybe not his own -- Lindor's slashing .235/.323/.464 through 465 plate appearances with 22 homers, 17 steals, 67 runs and 67 RBI.