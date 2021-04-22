Lindor went 3-for-4 with a home run, two runs scored and an RBI in Wednesday's 16-4 loss to the Cubs.

Lindor's bat finally came alive Wednesday night after he went hitless in each of the last three games. The 27-year-old kicked things off for the Mets by capitalizing on a hanging changeup and skying it into the right field bleachers to give his team an early 1-0 lead. Lindor added two more singles later in the game and came around to score once on a Pete Alonso home run in the fifth. Despite the blowout loss, it was an encouraging effort at the plate from Lindor, as he launched his first long ball in a Mets uniform and recorded his second multi-hit game of the year. His slash line now stands at .222/.357/.311 with three home runs, three RBI, eight runs scored and an impressive 9:4 BB:K.