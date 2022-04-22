Lindor went 3-for-5 with a solo home run and two runs scored Thursday against the Giants.

Lindor got the Mets on the board by tallying his fourth home run of the season in the first inning. He reached base base in subsequent plate appearances with a pair of singles to record his fourth multi-hit effort in his last seven starts. Lindor appears to have put his disappointing 2021 campaign behind him, as he is hitting .308/.419/.615 with 12 runs scored and 10 RBI across 62 plate appearances early on in 2022.