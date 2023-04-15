Lindor went 2-for-5 with one double, one homer, seven RBI and three runs scored in Friday's victory over the Athletics.

Lindor's 439-foot grand slam broke the game open, extending the lead to 6-0 in the top of the second inning. The star shortstop's seven RBI also set a new career-high. This game was a sight for sore eyes for fantasy managers, as the Puerto Rican native was only hitting .237 coming into the contest. The speedy veteran will look to build on this effort, and in turn re-establish himself as one of the more dangerous threats in the Mets' lineup.