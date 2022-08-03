Lindor went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Tuesday's loss against Washington.
Lindor launched a solo shot in the sixth inning to tie the game at one. It would turn out to be the Mets' only run of the game. Lindor is up to 19 home runs on the season after hitting homers in back-to-back games to start August. The short stop extended his hit streak to nine games after Tuesday's solo shot, a streak that includes four multi-hit performances. Lindor raised his batting average from .245 to .261 during that span.