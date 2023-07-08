Lindor went 3-for-5 with a home run, two stolen bases, three RBI, two runs scored and a walk in Friday's 7-5 extra-inning win over the Padres.

He's homered in consecutive contests and recorded a pair of multi-steal efforts over his last four games. Lindor is swinging a hot bat, going 10-for-24 (.417) through six contests in July. He's up to 19 homers, 13 thefts, 60 RBI and 56 runs scored through 88 contests. He's batting just .239 on the year, but his .805 OPS is more in line with his steady production across the board.