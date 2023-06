Lindor went 1-for-3 with a walk and a two-run home run in Tuesday's 6-4 loss to Atlanta.

He gave the Mets a 2-1 lead in the third inning by taking Bryce Elder deep. Lindor is flashing some power -- four of his 11 homers on the season have come in the last 10 games -- but little else is going right for him at the plate right now, as he's batting .154 (6-for-39) during that stretch to drag his OPS on the year down to a career-low .703.